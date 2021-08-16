UrduPoint.com

Morgah Police Recover Rs 2.3 Mln Cash, Stolen Goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have recovered over Rs 2.3 million cash, stolen goods and other items from the possession of an inter-district thief arrested few days ago by Civil Line Police.

A Police spokesman said, the accused was arrested few days ago by Civil Line police and they had recovered Rs 15 million cash and other items from his possession.

Later, Morgah police team under the supervision of SHO Syed Imran Haider also interrogated the accused and managed to recover Rs 2.3 million cash, stolen goods and other items from Imtiaz Hussain alias Jafari.

He informed that the accused who is a record holder, after recce of the targets managed to steal costly items, cash, gold, electronics etc from houses.

During interrogation, he confessed to his crimes not only in Rawalpindi but in different areas of Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and other areas.

Police said further investigation was underway from the accused. Superintendent of Police Potohar Division appreciated performance of Station House Officer Civil Line and Morgah for arresting the accused and recovering cash and stolen goods.

He said that strict action should be taken against those involved in violating rule of law.

