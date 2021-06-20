UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morgah Village Searched During Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Morgah village searched during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Police conducted a search operation in Morgah village and its adjoin areas here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

The operation was led by SP Potohar while Elite force, Ladies Police and other law enforcement agencies participated.

During the search operation, 148 houses were searched, 22 tenants interrogated and 295 suspects were questioned.

SP Potohar said that the purpose of the search operation was to root out criminals who had taken temporary residence in the area.

The search operations would continue aiming to provide sense of protection to the people, he added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

10 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.