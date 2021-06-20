Morgah village searched during operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Police conducted a search operation in Morgah village and its adjoin areas here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

The operation was led by SP Potohar while Elite force, Ladies Police and other law enforcement agencies participated.

During the search operation, 148 houses were searched, 22 tenants interrogated and 295 suspects were questioned.

SP Potohar said that the purpose of the search operation was to root out criminals who had taken temporary residence in the area.

The search operations would continue aiming to provide sense of protection to the people, he added.