Moringa Oleifera Helpful In 300 Diseases' Treatment: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:12 PM

Moringa Oleifera helpful in 300 diseases' treatment: experts

Medical experts, dietitians and nutritionists on Tuesday said that medically it was proven that super food Moringa helps in treatment of over 300 diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Medical experts, dietitians and nutritionists on Tuesday said that medically it was proven that super food Moringa helps in treatment of over 300 diseases.

He said that super foods are climate smart and with the promotion of these foods, we can easily enhance our foreign exchange.

Talking to APP, experts said that renowned physician Shahid Chugtai said that in super foods, Moringa is on top as it contains more fiber, more proteins and minerals.

He said that Moringa Oleifera seed oil is beneficial for protecting hair against free radicals and keeps it clean and healthy. He said that it also contains protein, which means it is helpful in protecting skin cells from damage. It also contains hydrating and detoxifying elements, which help boost the skin and hair.

Noted Pharmacist Ayela Gul said that Moringa leaves are useful in reducing blood sugar levels, and stomach disorders, such as constipation, gastritis and ulcerative colitis.

She said that the antibiotic and antibacterial properties of Moringa helps grow various pathogens, adding its high vitamin B content helps with digestion.

Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr Tehseen Riaz said that Moringa extracts contain properties that might help prevent cancer. Moringa also contains calcium and phosphorous contents which help keep bones healthy and strong.

He said that along with its anti-inflammatory properties, Moringa extract helps treat conditions such as arthritis and might also heal damaged bones.

To a question, he said that Moringa helps in reducing the amount of glucose in the blood, as well as sugar and protein in the urine. This may help improve the hemoglobin levels and overall protein content in those tested, he added.

