Morning inspections held under Clean Punjab drive

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) On the special directive of deputy commissioner Gujrat, early morning sanitation activities were monitored in various parts of the city under the ongoing Clean Punjab campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, and Chief Officer Municipal Committee Khaliq Dad Gara inspected key locations including Nishan-e-Haider Chowk, Jinnah Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Zahoor Elahi Stadium, and Muslim Bazaar.

The officials reviewed the attendance of sanitation staff, timely garbage disposal, and overall cleanliness. On-the-spot instructions were issued to improve sanitation standards and ensure daily cleaning to provide a hygienic environment for citizens.

ADC Bhatti stated that morning monitoring of cleanliness operations remains a top priority for the district administration. He said all relevant departments have been directed to strictly implement the guidelines of the Clean Punjab initiative.