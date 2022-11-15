UrduPoint.com

Morning Physical Activity Is More Beneficial Than Any Other Time Of The Day

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Morning physical activity is more beneficial than any other time of the day

Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, as per a new study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, as per a new study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of total daily activity.

"It is well established that exercise is good for heart health and our study now indicates that morning activity seems to be most beneficial," said study author Gali Albalak of Leiden University Medical Centre, the Netherlands.

The study used data from the UK Biobank (a large-scale biomedical database and research resource). It included 86,657 adults between the ages of 42 and 78 who were free of cardiovascular disease at the start. The average age was 62, and 58 per cent were women, Medical Daily reported .

Over the course of six to eight years, 2,911 participants developed coronary artery disease and 796 had a stroke, said the study.

When peak activity times were compared over a 24-hour period, being most active between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. was associated with the lowest risks of both heart disease and stroke.

In a second analysis, the researchers divided participants into four groups based on peak physical activity time - midday, early morning (8 a.m.), late morning (10 a.m.), and evening (7 p.m.).

After adjusting for age and gender, participants who were most active in the early or late morning had 11 per cent and 16 per cent lower risks of incident coronary artery disease, respectively, compared to the reference group, the study added.

"Our findings add to the evidence on the health benefits of being physically active by suggesting that morning activity and especially late morning, may be the most advantageous," said Albalak.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Netherlands May Women From P

Recent Stories

Human rights team pays surprise visit to District ..

Human rights team pays surprise visit to District Jail Kohat

26 seconds ago
 Walmart sees third quarter loss on opioid settleme ..

Walmart sees third quarter loss on opioid settlement but lifts outlook

30 seconds ago
 Biden, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Russia, Chin ..

Biden, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Russia, China, Climate Change - White Hous ..

2 minutes ago
 Indonesian President Invites Australia to Invest i ..

Indonesian President Invites Australia to Invest in Electric Cars Batteries - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese President Seeks to Speed Up Talks on Free ..

Chinese President Seeks to Speed Up Talks on Free Trade Deal With South Korea

2 minutes ago
 Search operations conducted in various areas to en ..

Search operations conducted in various areas to ensure law and order

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.