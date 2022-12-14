Moroccan Ambassador calls on Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune on Wednesday visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security, and bilateral collaboration were discussed, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Both the dignitaries agreed upon enhanced maritime cooperation and collaboration between the brotherly countries.