Moroccan Envoy Calls On Air Chief

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:28 PM

Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Tuesday

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release.

Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Morocco had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between Royal Moroccan Air Force and Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

