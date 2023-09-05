Moroccan envoy calls on FM Jilani

Ambassador of Morocco in Islamabad Mohamed Karmoune on Tuesday called on Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Morocco in Islamabad Mohamed Karmoune on Tuesday called on Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here.

In the meeting, they noted with satisfaction the state of bilateral relations and discussed potential opportunities for trade, investment and joint ventures, according to a press release.