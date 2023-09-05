Open Menu

Moroccan Envoy Calls On FM Jilani

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Moroccan envoy calls on FM Jilani

Ambassador of Morocco in Islamabad Mohamed Karmoune on Tuesday called on Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Morocco in Islamabad Mohamed Karmoune on Tuesday called on Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here.

In the meeting, they noted with satisfaction the state of bilateral relations and discussed potential opportunities for trade, investment and joint ventures, according to a press release.

Related Topics

Islamabad Morocco

Recent Stories

Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas ..

Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas : HESCO Spokesman

49 seconds ago
 PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without he ..

PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without hearing

54 seconds ago
 Country Director WB calls on Dr. Shamshad

Country Director WB calls on Dr. Shamshad

3 minutes ago
 Wars fought, won with faith, passion: Javaid Iqbal ..

Wars fought, won with faith, passion: Javaid Iqbal

1 hour ago
 House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from October 01

1 hour ago
 Martyrs of PN heli incident laid to rest with full ..

Martyrs of PN heli incident laid to rest with full military honours

2 hours ago
Oil prices jump, stocks slide

Oil prices jump, stocks slide

2 hours ago
 IHC grants more time to Federation for comments in ..

IHC grants more time to Federation for comments in audio leak case

2 hours ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Dr Yasmin Rashid

LHC dismisses bail plea of Dr Yasmin Rashid

2 hours ago
 Armed robbers deprived man of Rs 2.5 m in DI Khan

Armed robbers deprived man of Rs 2.5 m in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani calls on B ..

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani calls on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdu ..

2 hours ago
 RUDA provides clarity regarding Mandi project

RUDA provides clarity regarding Mandi project

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan