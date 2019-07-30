Morocco embassy celebrates 20th Anniversary of King Mohammed VI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Embassy of Morocco on Tuesday celebrated 20th Anniversary of the Accession to the Throne of King Mohammed VI which was attended by Federal Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and Kashmir Committee Chairman Fakhar Imam as guests of honour.

Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, Mohamed Karmoune, welcomed the guests before the cake cutting ceremony.

In a message, the ambassador said that Morocco had given priority to developing renewable energy and sustainable development that would help his country to register growth and development.

With abundance of solar resources Morocco offered a wide range of investment opportunities in the sector of thermal and photovoltaic solar energy, he said.

Referring to "The Moroccan Integrated Wind Energy Project" spanning over a period of 10 years with a local investment estimated at 31.5 billion Dirhams, he said Morocco had undertaken this programme to support the development of renewable energy, which would enable the country to bring the installed capacity from 280 MW to 2000 MW in 2020.

Morocco was developing a higher value-added manufacturing export industry focusing on automotive, aeronautics and electrical components, which, he said could become a bridge to raise Pak-Morocco bilateral trade boosting endeavors.

Both Pakistan and Morocco were primarily agricultural countries comprising fertile land and both the countries should share experiences for the mutual benefit and to help each other boost agricultural produce.

Morocco and Pakistan, he said had always enjoyed close, cordial and fraternal relations deeply rooted in a common Islamic heritage.

Both the countries had cooperated significantly in the field of economy and culture.

The relations had been further strengthened and elevated into a more strategic level especially in the field of economy as many companies from both the countries had launched various projects that led to the economic growth.

With a 33.8 million population, Morocco had mountainous interior, large desert, and a lengthy coast along the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, he said adding,"the culture is a blend of Berber, Arab, West African and European cultures with islam as predominant religion and Arabic and Berber as official languages." Morocco had the fifth largest economy of Africa. It was a state with prominent regional power, and its political history exceeded 12 centuries, he said in his message on the eve.

It may be pointed out that politically Morocco is a constitutional monarchy with an elected Parliament. The king is the head of the state, supreme representative, Symbol of the Unity of Nation, Guarantor of the permanence and Supreme arbiter between institutions, for the proper functioning of the constitutional institutions. Executive power is exercised by the government, while legislative power is vested in both the government and the two chambers of parliament, the Assembly of Representatives and the Assembly of Councilors.

The function was attended largely by diplomats, senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, political and official leaders in the capital besides prominent businessmen.