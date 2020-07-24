UrduPoint.com
Morocco Felicitates Pakistan On Election As UN ECOSOC President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Kingdom of Morocco Thursday congratulated Pakistan on its unanimous election as the President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the United Nations' economic arm, for a year (2020-2021).

"Ambassador Omar Hilale congratulates the new bureau of ECOSOC for 2021 cycle under the presidency of Pakistan and all the Vice Presidents from Botswana, Ukraine and Switzerland," Permanent Mission of Morocco to the UN said on Twitter.

He also thanked Norway's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Mona Juul for the "brilliant presidency" of ECOSOC 2020 cycle.

"It was a pleasure working with Mexico, Armenia and Pakistan in the 2020," Omar Hilale remarked.

It will be the second time for Ambassador Akram to head the 54-Member ECOSOC, which is the third principal organ of the UN, along with the General Assembly and Security Council. Ambassador Akram last served in that capacity in 2005.

ECOSOC was established in 1945 under the UN Charter to promote international economic cooperation and oversee the work of all international economic organizations. Pakistan has been elected as ECOSOC President six times.

