Morocco opens first lab for cannabis use in industry, medicine

RABAT, Morocco,M arch 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :- Morocco legalized use of cannabis in industry, medicine last year Morocco on Monday inaugurated the country's first laboratory for medical and industrial use of cannabis.

In a statement, the Cooperative Bio Cannat said the lab in the northwestern city of Chefchaouen will be used to process cannabis in food and pharmaceutical industries.

According to the statement, the lab has obtained a permit for the use of cannabis in industry and medicine in October, 2022.

It said the substance will be used in many food, industrial, medical and paramedical industries due to their many scientifically proven benefits in relieving pain.

"There will be agricultural experiments with some farmers in Chefchaouen in order to provide raw materials after having provided the seeds intended for this purpose," it added.

Last November, the Interior Ministry said its efforts to tackle illegal cannabis trade had led to an approximately 80% drop in its cultivation.