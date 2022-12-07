UrduPoint.com

Morocco's Win In FIFA WC Thriller Delights President, PM

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took to the popular social media handle, Twitter, to express their delight over the outcome of a crucial and thrilling fixture between Morocco and Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took to the popular social media handle, Twitter, to express their delight over the outcome of a crucial and thrilling fixture between Morocco and Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar.

The president, in a tweet, posted, "An excellent game. Well done Morocco Congratulations. Wish you good luck in the Quarter finals." While the prime minister expressing his wonder posted "Morocco- what a finish !!!"Morocco beat Spain 3-0 in the penalty shootout after the match ended without any result in the allocated time, thus securing a berth in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Social Media Twitter FIFA Qatar Spain Morocco Lucky Cement Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

1 minute ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

2 minutes ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

2 minutes ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

12 minutes ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

12 minutes ago
 Russia Not Reviewing Moratorium on Short-, Interme ..

Russia Not Reviewing Moratorium on Short-, Intermediate-Range Missiles in Europe ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.