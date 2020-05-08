Mortality among COVID -19 patients attributed to co-morbidity

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday attributed some 60 deaths of self quarantined COVID-19 patients in the province to the fact that they had been suffering from one or the other ailment, as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, pulmonary infection, hypertension, renal failure or any other health condition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday attributed some 60 deaths of self quarantined COVID-19 patients in the province to the fact that they had been suffering from one or the other ailment, as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, pulmonary infection, hypertension, renal failure or any other health condition.

These were the people who preferred home isolation as although tested positive but were either symptomless or had very mild symptoms," she said responding to growing concern about surge in the number of deaths of people recuperating at home.

Mentioning that majority of them were above 60 years of age and had a history of at least one of the above mentioned conditions, she said they were advised to avail the quarantine cum healthcare facilities arranged by the government, however, there was no compulsion on them.

"I will request people identified as COVID positive and also suffering from conditions that do affect their resistance to infections to avail adequately equipped and maned isolation facilities averting possible risks to their lives," said Dr. Pechuho adding that the stay is not of more than 15 days.

Elaborating her stance, the health minister also a qualified medical doctor said care and surveillance are important for every single COVID positive also suffering from either diabetes or asthma or hypertension or coronary or renal conditions.

The health minister emphasized that the people tested COVID positive with even mild symptoms need to be all the more particular getting admitted to designated hospitals, be it government or private, so as to have proper care by adequately trained professionals.

"This is particularly important for infected individuals who though reflecting mild symptoms of "the" viral infection but are inflicted with ailments that at slightest pretext can compromise their immunity and lead to sudden collapse," said Dr. Pechuho.

Mentioning that ready availability of oxygen, a crucial requirement for such patients, is often not possible at home, she said government is committed to help people and do also expect that they protect themselves and their dear ones, particularly senior citizens and children and people at high risk from contracting the infection.

"This is 100 percent possible through simple and doable precautionary measures as social distancing, repeated hand washing and realization of basic courtesy cum hygiene," said the health minister.

She reiterated that home isolation is for people who are either symptomless or with very mild symptoms, however, the fact must not be ignored that there is no treatment for COVID and efficient management enhances rate of survival.