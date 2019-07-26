Mortality of fish in Rawal Lake: Two accused sent jail on judicial remand

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday sent two accused jail on judicial remand on charges of allegedly killing tones of fishes in Rawal Lake through chemical poisoning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday sent two accused jail on judicial remand on charges of allegedly killing tones of fishes in Rawal Lake through chemical poisoning.

The two accused including Umain Ahmed and Zaryab were produced before ATC Judge Jawad Abbas by the police.

During hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused persons for investigation related to the incident.

However, the court rejected the request of prosecution and sent the accused jail on judicial remand. The judge also directed the police to submit the case challan within three days.

It may be mentioned here that Secretariat Police Station had registered a first information report (FIR) on application of contractor against unidentified accused persons for killing of a large number of fish through poisoning the water of Rawal Lake.