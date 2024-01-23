Mortality Rate Of Mothers During Childbirth Highest In Balochistan: Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that it was misfortune that even in this advanced era, the mortality rate of mothers during childbirth was the highest in Balochistan as compared to other provinces of the country
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that it was misfortune that even in this advanced era, the mortality rate of mothers during childbirth was the highest in Balochistan as compared to other provinces of the country.
He said that in this regard, all possible resources would be provided to the historic British-era Lady Dufferin Hospital (LDH) in Quetta so that its standard performance could be further improved.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Lady Dufferin Hospital led by former Senator Roshan Khurshid Brocha at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.
Governor Balochistan said that the Lady Dufferin Hospital in the center of Quetta city has been providing continuous services for the last one hundred and thirty years, from which thousands of millions of patients have benefited in this long period.
It is the Primary responsibility of the government to provide basic health facilities to all the citizens at their doorstep, he said and added that both public and private hospitals have very commendable services in this regard.
Governor Balochistan while appreciating the services of Lady Dufferin Hospital Quetta said that the Hospital was an asset for Balochistan in the health sector and by ensuring the supply of modern medical equipment, it could become an exemplary hospital in the province.
He said that Lady Dufferin Hospital was located in the center of the city, we could make it more beneficial for the needy and poor women of the entire province by providing modern medical machinery.
The good thing is that there is more scope for construction and expansion and there is a need for new constructions for the treatment and care of more patients, he underlined.
Governor Balochistan assured the delegation that our all possible cooperation would be with you to bring more improvement in the same Hospital.
Recent Stories
PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector
LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 31
AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz
Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress
Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman
Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held
Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launched
AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs
BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali
Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday
Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry
Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minorities in Hindutva-turned India facing growing threat: Experts12 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 3113 minutes ago
-
AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz13 minutes ago
-
Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress13 minutes ago
-
Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman13 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held15 minutes ago
-
BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali15 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags25 minutes ago
-
SLA to give awards on published books, research papers, technology25 minutes ago
-
District administration conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad25 minutes ago
-
CM launches Bannu economic Zone25 minutes ago