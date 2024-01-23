Mortality rate of mothers during childbirth highest in Balochistan: Governor

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 10:06 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that it was misfortune that even in this advanced era, the mortality rate of mothers during childbirth was the highest in Balochistan as compared to other provinces of the country.

He said that in this regard, all possible resources would be provided to the historic British-era Lady Dufferin Hospital (LDH) in Quetta so that its standard performance could be further improved.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Lady Dufferin Hospital led by former Senator Roshan Khurshid Brocha at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

Governor Balochistan said that the Lady Dufferin Hospital in the center of Quetta city has been providing continuous services for the last one hundred and thirty years, from which thousands of millions of patients have benefited in this long period.

It is the Primary responsibility of the government to provide basic health facilities to all the citizens at their doorstep, he said and added that both public and private hospitals have very commendable services in this regard.

Governor Balochistan while appreciating the services of Lady Dufferin Hospital Quetta said that the Hospital was an asset for Balochistan in the health sector and by ensuring the supply of modern medical equipment, it could become an exemplary hospital in the province.

He said that Lady Dufferin Hospital was located in the center of the city, we could make it more beneficial for the needy and poor women of the entire province by providing modern medical machinery.

The good thing is that there is more scope for construction and expansion and there is a need for new constructions for the treatment and care of more patients, he underlined.

Governor Balochistan assured the delegation that our all possible cooperation would be with you to bring more improvement in the same Hospital.

