Mortar blast critically injures two children in S Waziristan

At least two young children were badly injured when a live mortar, they were playing with, exploded in Lower South Waziristan on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) At least two young children were badly injured when a live mortar, they were playing with, exploded in Lower South Waziristan on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place in Raghzai area of Barmal tehsil where two school going children were critically injured in a mortar shell blast.

The children identified as Munir and Imdad Ullah were later shifted to Dera Ismail Khan due to their critical condition.

APP/vak