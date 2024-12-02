Mortar Explosion Kills Three Seminary Students In Bannu
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Three children of a local religious seminary were killed when a dumped mortar shell exploded in Janikhel area of Bannu on Monday.
Local police said three children namely, Zeeshan and Wahab, sons of Ubaid Ullah and Alamzeb, son of Jahangir, residents of Seen Tanga were playing with a live mortar shell when it exploded with a big bang.
As a result, all the three children died at the scene. Bodies of the children were later shifted to hospital for medico legal procedure and dressing.
