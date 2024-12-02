Open Menu

Mortar Shell Explosion Claims Lives Of Three Kids

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Three children, including two brothers, were killed on Monday when an abandoned mortar shell exploded the Jani Khel area of Bannu

According to the police, the children found the mortar shell in a deserted area and picked it up, unaware of its danger.

The shell detonated, resulting in their immediate deaths, a private news channel reported.

The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital, and law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation in the area to ensure no other unexploded ordnance poses a threat.

