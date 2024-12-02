Mortar Shell Explosion Claims Lives Of Three Kids
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Three children, including two brothers, were killed on Monday when an abandoned mortar shell exploded the Jani Khel area of Bannu
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Three children, including two brothers, were killed on Monday when an abandoned mortar shell exploded the Jani Khel area of Bannu.
According to the police, the children found the mortar shell in a deserted area and picked it up, unaware of its danger.
The shell detonated, resulting in their immediate deaths, a private news channel reported.
The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital, and law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation in the area to ensure no other unexploded ordnance poses a threat.
Recent Stories
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd ..
Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province
Gilani extends greetings on UAE’s 53rd National Day
Speakers urge for collaborative efforts to address water woes in Karachi
Mortar explosion kills three seminary students in Bannu
Paris stocks, euro fall on France budget standoff
'Future of planet' at stake at ICJ hearings: Vanuatu
PM to pay a two-day Saudi Arabia visit from Dec 3 to attend Water Summit
Rupee gains 08 pasia against dollar
Tickets for Champions T20 Cup to go on sale from Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab5 minutes ago
-
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters20 minutes ago
-
Eduction minister visits blood camp44 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahida Rehmani inaugurates digital democracy workshop44 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court suspended two SHC decision regarding SPSC44 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd National Day37 minutes ago
-
SSDO calls for collective action to eliminate gender-based violence53 minutes ago
-
Education board issues schedule for 2025 annual exams for 9th, 10th grades53 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case regarding Dr. Aafia's release till Jan 1354 minutes ago
-
Under-20 Sport festival concluded in Nawabshah54 minutes ago
-
FM 96, Federal Ombudsman air program to create public awareness54 minutes ago
-
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments : CM54 minutes ago