Mortar-shell Kills Five People At Home In Nowshera

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:21 PM

Mortar-shell kills five people at home in Nowshera

Police say a man has brought mortar-shell at home from  a nearby river bank which went off at home, leaving five people dead and one injured in Akbarpura area.

NOSHERA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) At least five people died and one injured after a mortar-shell went off in Akbarpura area of district Noshera on Tuesday.

The explosion took place inside a house where a man had taken a mortar shell lying on the river bank.

“The mortar shell went off which claimed five peoples’ lives,” said DPO. The police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and started operation.

“Five peoples lost their lives,” said the rescue official, adding that one person was injured who was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Fear spread across the area after the mortar fire went off inside the house in Akbarpura.

