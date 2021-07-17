Mortobike Hit Traller; Couple Died
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:37 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A couple died early Saturday morning when their motorbike hit a stalled tractor trolley at Rang pur area.
Police said , victims were identified as Ghulam Qasim, son of Sher Muhammed (50), andMukhtar Mai, wife of Ghulam Qasim (45).
Bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.