Mortobike Hit Traller; Couple Died

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:37 PM

Mortobike hit traller; Couple died

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A couple died early Saturday morning when their motorbike hit a stalled tractor trolley at Rang pur area.

Police said , victims were identified as Ghulam Qasim, son of Sher Muhammed (50), andMukhtar Mai, wife of Ghulam Qasim (45).

Bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

