MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador Visit Zoology Laboratory At RWU
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 10:05 PM
State Minister for Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar and Turkiye's Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan, on Thursday visited the newly established state-of-the-art Zoology Laboratory at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU)
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) State Minister for Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar and Turkiye's Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan, on Thursday visited the newly established state-of-the-art Zoology Laboratory at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU). The facility was developed with support from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal welcomed the delegation.
During the visit, State Minister Wajiha Qamar highlighted the importance of advanced research facilities in academic development. "This modern laboratory will serve as a key research hub for life sciences at RWU, benefiting both students and faculty with long-term impacts", she said.
Wajiha also emphasized the value of international collaborations in strengthening Pakistan’s higher education sector.
Ambassador Dr. Irfan reaffirmed the strong Pakistan-Turkey partnership, saying, "TIKA has been actively engaged in Pakistan for 15 years, completing over 700 development projects. The bond between our nations is unbreakable and we always stand together." He also mentioned an upcoming visit by a Turkish higher education delegation to further academic cooperation.
Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, VC RWU shared how the lab aligns with RWU’s vision for research excellence and thanked TIKA for its support. "This project reflects growing academic ties between Pakistan and Turkey, setting the stage for future collaborations," she said.
Saliha, Country Head, TIKA reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting education initiatives. Zoology students also expressed gratitude, sharing their positive experiences using the new lab facilities.
Recent Stories
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with ..
Civil society stages rally on successful military operation
Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded ..
MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology laboratory at RWU
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers2 minutes ago
-
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with Armed Forces2 minutes ago
-
Civil society stages rally on successful military operation2 minutes ago
-
Senator Robina Qaimkhani labels India a terrorist state, claims forces responded strongly to Modi's ..2 minutes ago
-
MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology laboratory at RWU2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman directs in-house development of parking facility to ease Pak Secretariat congestion2 hours ago
-
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision2 hours ago
-
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions2 hours ago
-
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi2 hours ago
-
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war2 hours ago
-
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion2 hours ago
-
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case2 hours ago