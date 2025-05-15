Open Menu

MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador Visit Zoology Laboratory At RWU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 10:05 PM

MoS Education, Turkiye Ambassador visit Zoology laboratory at RWU

State Minister for Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar and Turkiye's Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan, on Thursday visited the newly established state-of-the-art Zoology Laboratory at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) State Minister for Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar and Turkiye's Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan, on Thursday visited the newly established state-of-the-art Zoology Laboratory at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU). The facility was developed with support from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal welcomed the delegation.

During the visit, State Minister Wajiha Qamar highlighted the importance of advanced research facilities in academic development. "This modern laboratory will serve as a key research hub for life sciences at RWU, benefiting both students and faculty with long-term impacts", she said.

Wajiha also emphasized the value of international collaborations in strengthening Pakistan’s higher education sector.

Ambassador Dr. Irfan reaffirmed the strong Pakistan-Turkey partnership, saying, "TIKA has been actively engaged in Pakistan for 15 years, completing over 700 development projects. The bond between our nations is unbreakable and we always stand together." He also mentioned an upcoming visit by a Turkish higher education delegation to further academic cooperation.

Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, VC RWU shared how the lab aligns with RWU’s vision for research excellence and thanked TIKA for its support. "This project reflects growing academic ties between Pakistan and Turkey, setting the stage for future collaborations," she said.

Saliha, Country Head, TIKA reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting education initiatives. Zoology students also expressed gratitude, sharing their positive experiences using the new lab facilities.

