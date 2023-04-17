UrduPoint.com

MoS Hina Khar Calls On PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MoS Hina Khar calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the minister of state briefed the prime minister about her recent visit to Uzbekistan, Pakistan's ties with the neighbouring countries and the matters related to her ministry, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

