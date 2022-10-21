UrduPoint.com

MOS Hina Meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, Reps Of CFC In Paris, Discuss Trade, Developing Linkages

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2022 | 12:13 PM

MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps of CFC in Paris, discuss trade, developing linkages

Hina Rabbani Khar has discussed developing linkages between startup sectors of both the countries and participation of Pakistan in next year's Vivatech event.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met President of France-Pakistan business Council Thierry Pfilmlin in Paris and discussed with him trade, economic relations between Pakistan and France and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

In her meeting with Managing Director of VivaTech Francois Bitouzet, Hina Rabbani Khar discussed developing linkages between startup sectors of both the countries and participation of Pakistan in next year's Vivatech event.

At a meeting with the representatives of Campus France and Conference of Grande Ecoles, the Minister of State discussed ways to strengthen institutional linkages and exchanges between Pakistan and France in the field of higher education.

