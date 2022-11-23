UrduPoint.com

MoS Hina, Portuguese FM Discuss Pakistan-Portugal Collaboration In Diverse Fields

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 08:22 PM

MoS Hina, Portuguese FM discuss Pakistan-Portugal collaboration in diverse fields

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday met Foreign Minister of Portugal Joao Cravinho on the sidelines of 9th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) being held in the Moroccan city of Fez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday met Foreign Minister of Portugal Joao Cravinho on the sidelines of 9th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) being held in the Moroccan city of Fez.

Both leaders discussed ways to enhance Pakistan-Portugal collaboration in diverse fields, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a twitter post.

The minister of State and the Portuguese foreign minister also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar United Nations Twitter Fez Alliance Portugal Post

Recent Stories

Biden Directs Federal Officials to Provide Assista ..

Biden Directs Federal Officials to Provide Assistance in Chesapeake Shooting - W ..

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court to hear Punjab Chief Secretary force ..

Supreme Court to hear Punjab Chief Secretary forced leave case with police trans ..

1 minute ago
 EU hands over mobile food-testing lab to BFA

EU hands over mobile food-testing lab to BFA

1 minute ago
 PPP leader expresses concern over prolonged outage ..

PPP leader expresses concern over prolonged outages in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 AMI mechanism to yield positive results, help in a ..

AMI mechanism to yield positive results, help in arresting line losses: Fesco

5 minutes ago
 Putin Promises to Brief CSTO Colleagues on Situati ..

Putin Promises to Brief CSTO Colleagues on Situation Related to Events in Ukrain ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.