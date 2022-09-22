UrduPoint.com

MoS Hina Rabbani Stresses Significance Of Women's Role In Addressing Global Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 10:19 PM

MoS Hina Rabbani stresses significance of women's role in addressing global issues

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday said women were disproportionately affected by global issues and crises, and emphasized the importance of women leaders' voice in addressing issues of international peace, security and development, particularly the efforts against climate change.

The minister of state, in her address at an event on "Feminist Foreign Policy", said the recent calamitous floods in Pakistan endangered the well-being of more than 650,000 pregnant women.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here.

Hina Rabbani Khar stressed that to operationalise a feminist foreign policy it was important for women leaders to realise that since women were affected disproportionately by conflicts and crises, they needed to shed the cloak of stated positions and show true commitment to principles.

Organized by Germany, the event was attended by a score of women ministers and leaders, who are present in New York for the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly session.

