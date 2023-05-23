UrduPoint.com

MoS Hina, UK Special Envoy Discuss Evolving Situation In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 09:34 PM

MoS Hina, UK special envoy discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

Special Representative of the United Kingdom on Afghanistan Andy McCoubrey on Tuesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Special Representative of the United Kingdom on Afghanistan Andy McCoubrey on Tuesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here.

In the meeting, they discussed the evolving situation in the war-torn country and reaffirmed the desire for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Both sides also agreed to maintain engagement and dialogue.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Austria Andrea Wicke also called on Hina Rabbani Khar wherein the two sides expressed satisfaction over bilateral ties.

They agreed to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and education and enhance mobility of labour from Pakistan to Austria.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Hina Rabbani Khar Education Austria United Kingdom From Labour

Recent Stories

TMA delegation calls on CM KP

TMA delegation calls on CM KP

43 seconds ago
 South Korea, Malaysia Sign Contract on Export of 1 ..

South Korea, Malaysia Sign Contract on Export of 18 FA-50 Light Attack Jets - Re ..

45 seconds ago
 Moldova's Prime Minister Promises to Solve Country ..

Moldova's Prime Minister Promises to Solve Country's Air Travel Problems by July

48 seconds ago
 Black Sea Grain Deal 'Beacon of Hope' for World - ..

Black Sea Grain Deal 'Beacon of Hope' for World - US Envoy to UN

9 minutes ago
 Spain's Population Exceeds 48 Million First Time i ..

Spain's Population Exceeds 48 Million First Time in History - Statistics

9 minutes ago
 Chinese, Pakistani scientists co-work in wheat mol ..

Chinese, Pakistani scientists co-work in wheat molecular breeding

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.