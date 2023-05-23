MoS Hina, UK special envoy discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

Special Representative of the United Kingdom on Afghanistan Andy McCoubrey on Tuesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Special Representative of the United Kingdom on Afghanistan Andy McCoubrey on Tuesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here.

In the meeting, they discussed the evolving situation in the war-torn country and reaffirmed the desire for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Both sides also agreed to maintain engagement and dialogue.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Austria Andrea Wicke also called on Hina Rabbani Khar wherein the two sides expressed satisfaction over bilateral ties.

They agreed to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and education and enhance mobility of labour from Pakistan to Austria.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues.