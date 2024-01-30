MOs impose Rs 966,000 fine on violators of election conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Taking cognizance of the violation of election’s code and conduct, the Monitoring Officers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far imposed Rs 966,000 on contesting or parting candidates on different violations.

According to official data, Rs 95,000 fine was imposed in the Peshawar division, Rs 300,000 in the Malakand division, Rs 171,000 in Hazara Division, 105,000 in Mardan Division, Rs115,000 in Kohat, Rs 30,000 in Bannu division, and Rs 150,000 in DI Khan Division.