Open Menu

MOs Impose Rs 966,000 Fine On Violators Of Election Conduct

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM

MOs impose Rs 966,000 fine on violators of election conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Taking cognizance of the violation of election’s code and conduct, the Monitoring Officers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far imposed Rs 966,000 on contesting or parting candidates on different violations.

According to official data, Rs 95,000 fine was imposed in the Peshawar division, Rs 300,000 in the Malakand division, Rs 171,000 in Hazara Division, 105,000 in Mardan Division, Rs115,000 in Kohat, Rs 30,000 in Bannu division, and Rs 150,000 in DI Khan Division.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Kohat Mardan Malakand

Recent Stories

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

36 minutes ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

12 hours ago
Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

13 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

13 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

13 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

13 hours ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

13 hours ago
 PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan