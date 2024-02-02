MOs Imposes Rs 2.06mln Fine Over Violation Of Election Conduct
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 09:25 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The monitoring officers (MOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far imposed a Rs 2.06 million fine against candidates of different political parties over violation of election code of conduct in various districts.
According to official data, Rs 175,000 fine in the Peshawar division, Rs 630,000 in Malakand Division, Rs 266,000 in Hazara division, Rs 105,000 in Mardan Division, Rs 399,000 in Kohat Rs 175,000 in Bannu division and Rs 310,000 in DI Khan Division.
