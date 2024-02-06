Open Menu

MOs Imposes Rs 3.28mln Fine On Election Rules Violators

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MOs imposes Rs 3.28mln fine on election rules violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Monitoring officers (MOs) in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far imposed Rs 3.28 million fine on contesting and parting candidates over violation of the election code of conduct.

According to official data Rs 510,000 was imposed in Peshawar division, Rs 725,000 in Malakand division, Rs 344,000 in Hazara Division, Rs 205,000 in Mardan division, Rs 849,000 in Kohat, Rs 205, 000 in Bannu division and Rs 370,000 in DI Khan Division.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Kohat Mardan Malakand Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

5 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

14 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

14 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

14 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

14 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

14 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

14 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

15 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

15 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

14 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan