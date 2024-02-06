MOs Imposes Rs 3.28mln Fine On Election Rules Violators
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Monitoring officers (MOs) in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far imposed Rs 3.28 million fine on contesting and parting candidates over violation of the election code of conduct.
According to official data Rs 510,000 was imposed in Peshawar division, Rs 725,000 in Malakand division, Rs 344,000 in Hazara Division, Rs 205,000 in Mardan division, Rs 849,000 in Kohat, Rs 205, 000 in Bannu division and Rs 370,000 in DI Khan Division.
APP/adi
