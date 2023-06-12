MoS Khar, Belgian minister discuss cooperation in labour mobility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Belgian Secretary of State for Migration and Asylum Nicole de Moor on Monday discussed enhancing of cooperation in the field of labour mobility.

MoS Hina Rabbani Khar held constructive discussions with the Belgian minister in this regard.

Earlier, she had arrived in Brussels on an official visit to Belgium, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar also met Senator Allessia Cleas, the Chair of the Pakistan Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The discussions focused on fostering stronger ties between the two nations and exploring avenues for increasing trade and investment cooperation.

Both sides emphasized the mutual benefits of promoting people-to-people contacts as enhancing parliamentary interactions.

Khar invited the Belgian parliamentary members to visit Pakistan and build on the excellent people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Belgium across all areas of cooperation, with a particular focus on labour mobility from Pakistan to Belgium," the spokesperson said.

"Pakistan attaches great significance to its relations with Belgium, that are embedded in history with a important focus on trade, investment and educational cooperation," she added.