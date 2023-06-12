UrduPoint.com

MoS Khar, Belgian Minister Discuss Cooperation In Labour Mobility

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MoS Khar, Belgian minister discuss cooperation in labour mobility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Belgian Secretary of State for Migration and Asylum Nicole de Moor on Monday discussed enhancing of cooperation in the field of labour mobility.

MoS Hina Rabbani Khar held constructive discussions with the Belgian minister in this regard.

Earlier, she had arrived in Brussels on an official visit to Belgium, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar also met Senator Allessia Cleas, the Chair of the Pakistan Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The discussions focused on fostering stronger ties between the two nations and exploring avenues for increasing trade and investment cooperation.

Both sides emphasized the mutual benefits of promoting people-to-people contacts as enhancing parliamentary interactions.

Khar invited the Belgian parliamentary members to visit Pakistan and build on the excellent people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Belgium across all areas of cooperation, with a particular focus on labour mobility from Pakistan to Belgium," the spokesperson said.

"Pakistan attaches great significance to its relations with Belgium, that are embedded in history with a important focus on trade, investment and educational cooperation," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar Visit Brussels Belgium All From Labour

Recent Stories

Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest ..

Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest rate unchanged at 21pc

13 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation in IPU’s ‘ ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation in IPU’s ‘Parliamentary Conference on In ..

18 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat opens up about ‘surprising announc ..

Mehwish Hayat opens up about ‘surprising announcement’

22 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation ..

Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation with Consul-General of Singap ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected ..

UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected by Mayon Volcano in Philippin ..

33 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolon ..

Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolonged illness

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.