MoS Khar, Deputy FM Of Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Fraternal Pak-Saudi Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MoS Khar, Deputy FM of Saudi Arabia reaffirm fraternal Pak-Saudi ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday met Saudi Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Waleed ElKhereiji on the sidelines of the 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) being held in the Moroccan city of Fez.

During the meeting, the two sides besides exchanging views on important issues reaffirmed fraternal Pakistan-Saudi ties and expressed keenness to expand multisectoral partnerships.

The Minister of State also congratulated Saudi Arabia on the historic win in the FIFA World Cup match, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a twitter post.

