MoS Khar discusses human resource export to EU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday chaired a meeting with Pakistan's envoys in the European Union countries.

She discussed with envoys the export of human resources from Pakistan to the European Union countries.

Reps from the Ministries of Overseas Pakistanis, NAVTTC, NUML, and PSEB also participated.

The meeting reviewed progress on various initiatives on migration, mobility, and human resource export.