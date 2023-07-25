Open Menu

MoS Khar Discusses Human Resource Export To EU

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 11:09 PM

MoS Khar discusses human resource export to EU

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday chaired a meeting with Pakistan's envoys in the European Union countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday chaired a meeting with Pakistan's envoys in the European Union countries.

She discussed with envoys the export of human resources from Pakistan to the European Union countries.

Reps from the Ministries of Overseas Pakistanis, NAVTTC, NUML, and PSEB also participated.

The meeting reviewed progress on various initiatives on migration, mobility, and human resource export.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar European Union Progress From National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Mali Praises Russia for Timely Wheat, Fertilizer S ..

Mali Praises Russia for Timely Wheat, Fertilizer Supplies - Lawmaker

43 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Possible to Hold Summit of Leaders of ..

Lavrov Says Possible to Hold Summit of Leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia Th ..

13 seconds ago
 NASA-Roscosmos Cooperation Continues With No Chang ..

NASA-Roscosmos Cooperation Continues With No Change, Ready for Another Launch - ..

44 seconds ago
 US House Speaker Says Impeachment Inquiry Needed t ..

US House Speaker Says Impeachment Inquiry Needed to Uncover Truth About Biden Fa ..

46 seconds ago
 Malian Lawmaker Urges Russia to Expand Banking Pre ..

Malian Lawmaker Urges Russia to Expand Banking Presence in Africa to Overcome Sa ..

48 seconds ago
 US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine ..

US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine, Evacuated by NGO to Germany

8 minutes ago
Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to P ..

Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Pay Visit to Turkey on July 26 ..

8 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman visits regional office, interact ..

Federal Ombudsman visits regional office, interacts with officers

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Non Oil, Gas Budget Revenues Up by 17.8% ..

Russia's Non Oil, Gas Budget Revenues Up by 17.8% in First Half of 2023 - Putin

6 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Derek Chollet for Defense Undersec ..

Biden Nominates Derek Chollet for Defense Undersecretary for Policy Position - W ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindh govt, local bodies fully alert to mitigate s ..

Sindh govt, local bodies fully alert to mitigate sufferings of people due to rai ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan