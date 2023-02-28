UrduPoint.com

MoS Khar Highlights Significance Of Pak- Kuwait Historic Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 07:45 PM

MoS Khar highlights significance of Pak- Kuwait historic bilateral ties

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday hailed the historic bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the State of Kuwait which had been cemented over the past six decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday hailed the historic bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the State of Kuwait which had been cemented over the past six decades.

She was speaking as a chief guest at a joint event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Kuwait to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Kuwait and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a press release said.

She also highlighted the deep-seated nature of relations between the two countries, characterized by fraternal ties, common aspirations and values as well as bright prospects for future cooperation.

Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi also mentioned the history of brotherly relations between two countries and its people, spanning over sixty years.

A commemorative logo of the 60th Anniversary was unveiled in the joint event. A photo exhibition was also inaugurated by the minister of state, depicting various aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as high-level exchanges.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, UN and government officials, the business community, academia, media, and civil society attended the joint event.

Kuwait hosts a significant Pakistani diaspora playing a critical role in the development and prosperity of both nations.

The joint event marked the beginning of year-long activities that would be organized both in Kuwait and Pakistan with a view to transforming the fraternal ties into more concrete and mutually rewarding economic relations.

