MoS Meets US Director Office Of Foreign Assistance

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 12:02 AM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met Director, Office of Foreign Assistance in the US State Department Dafna H. Rand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met Director, Office of Foreign Assistance in the US State Department Dafna H. Rand.

She thanked the US for its valuable support in the aftermath of recent devastating floods, Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Twitter handle on Wednesday.

