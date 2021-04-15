UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOs Posts In Civil Dispensaries To Be Abolished: Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:48 PM

MOs posts in civil dispensaries to be abolished: Jhagra

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his tweet message on Thursday informed that it has been decided to abolish all posts of medical officers (MOs) in civil dispensaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his tweet message on Thursday informed that it has been decided to abolish all posts of medical officers (MOs) in civil dispensaries.

These MOs, he said would be deputed wherever their services were required adding according to the rules only one doctor would be deputed at a basic health unit (BHU). The posts of MOs, he said, were created during past regimes for gaining political advantages, adding some of the doctors were performing for the last six to seven at the same BHU.

He said those drawing salaries from hard-earned people's tax money, will have to perform accordingly now.

After inspection of departmental documents regarding the period of posting, the minister said the doctor would be transferred within one week of time.

He said to improve the public health system, issues relating to shortage of manpower in the Health Department need to be addressed on an urgent basis. No MO would be deputed in civil dispensaries; he said and informed that in only 16 civil dispensaries of Peshawar, 50 medical officers have been deputed. In some dispensaries, he said five to six medical officers examine only 10 patients a day.

Related Topics

Peshawar Shortage Doctor Same Money All From

Recent Stories

SC bars justice Qazi Faez Isa from making any comm ..

10 minutes ago

Seven arrested, weapons recovered in sargodha

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Use Covid-19 lessons to battle deadly superbugs: W ..

4 minutes ago

Govt. taking solid steps to improve law and order ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's FMBA Got Permission for Phase 2 Clinical ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.