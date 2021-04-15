MOs posts in civil dispensaries to be abolished: Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his tweet message on Thursday informed that it has been decided to abolish all posts of medical officers (MOs) in civil dispensaries.

These MOs, he said would be deputed wherever their services were required adding according to the rules only one doctor would be deputed at a basic health unit (BHU). The posts of MOs, he said, were created during past regimes for gaining political advantages, adding some of the doctors were performing for the last six to seven at the same BHU.

He said those drawing salaries from hard-earned people's tax money, will have to perform accordingly now.

After inspection of departmental documents regarding the period of posting, the minister said the doctor would be transferred within one week of time.

He said to improve the public health system, issues relating to shortage of manpower in the Health Department need to be addressed on an urgent basis. No MO would be deputed in civil dispensaries; he said and informed that in only 16 civil dispensaries of Peshawar, 50 medical officers have been deputed. In some dispensaries, he said five to six medical officers examine only 10 patients a day.