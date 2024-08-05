Moscow-based Kashmiri diaspora observes 'Kashmir Exploitation Day'

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Aug, 2024) Kashmir Alliance Forum Moscow and Russia Monday observed 'Kashmir Exploitation Day' by holding an international Kashmir video conference in Moscow.

General SecretARY(GS) of World Kashmir Awareness Forum based in Washington Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai told APP.

As per programme, the Moscow Kashmir Alliance Forum was participated via video links by noted Kashmiri researchers, historians, ex-ambassadors, famed Pakistani journalists and intellectuals from across the world.

Moscow Kashmir Conference is hosted by Vice President International Association of Pakistani Journalists, Shahid Ghumman, while Khurram Shahzad, senior vice president international association of Pakistani journalists USA were the co-host.

Kashmir Istehsaal (Exploitation) Day on August 5 is being observed globally to draw the focus of the world fora towards continued Indian oppressions in Indian Illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).