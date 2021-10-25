UrduPoint.com

Moscow Believes Pakistan's Efforts To Fight Terrorism In Afghanistan Constructive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:43 PM

Moscow Believes Pakistan's Efforts to Fight Terrorism in Afghanistan Constructive

Islamabad is taking constructive steps to assist Afghanistan in fighting the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) across the country, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Islamabad is taking constructive steps to assist Afghanistan in fighting the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) across the country, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"Islamabad is being very constructive and trying to support the new Afghan authorities in this matter," Kabulov told a press conference.

The Taliban have been under pressure to curb IS and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia as terrorist groups) after the militancy swept to power in August, as Afghanistan has since seen a surge in deadly bombings.

Pakistan has provided essential humanitarian assistance to neighboring Afghanistan in recent months of insecurity in a form of food and medicines. Islamabad also expressed desire to help Afghanistan in its efforts to boost security as soon as the militant-run interim government has consolidated its power, as well as readiness to respond to terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad Russia August From Government

Recent Stories

Sudan Needs to Resolve Internal Issues On Its Own ..

Sudan Needs to Resolve Internal Issues On Its Own - Russian Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 School girl dies as teacher drives car into studen ..

School girl dies as teacher drives car into students, 3 others injured

1 minute ago
 US Committed to Non-Interference in Internal Relat ..

US Committed to Non-Interference in Internal Relations - Embassy in Ankara

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris' sacrifices to bear fruit soon: Kamoka

Kashmiris' sacrifices to bear fruit soon: Kamoka

4 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador Dis ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador Discuss Moscow-Brussels Relations

4 minutes ago
 Karachi veteran super football cup -2021 begins

Karachi veteran super football cup -2021 begins

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.