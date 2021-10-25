(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Islamabad is taking constructive steps to assist Afghanistan in fighting the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) across the country, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"Islamabad is being very constructive and trying to support the new Afghan authorities in this matter," Kabulov told a press conference.

The Taliban have been under pressure to curb IS and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia as terrorist groups) after the militancy swept to power in August, as Afghanistan has since seen a surge in deadly bombings.

Pakistan has provided essential humanitarian assistance to neighboring Afghanistan in recent months of insecurity in a form of food and medicines. Islamabad also expressed desire to help Afghanistan in its efforts to boost security as soon as the militant-run interim government has consolidated its power, as well as readiness to respond to terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan.