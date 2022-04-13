Moscow Expects Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Construction to Be Continued

Russia expects the construction of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline to continue after election of Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan's new prime minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia expects the construction of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline to continue after election of Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan's new prime minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The objective reality is the fact that the project is mutually beneficial. In Pakistan, this is well known. Its implementation will give impetus to the Pakistani energy sector and help solve the problem of energy shortages in this country. It is also beneficial to us. Based on this, we expect that under the new government of Pakistan, work on this project will continue," Zakharova told a briefing.