UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Construction To Be Continued

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Moscow Expects Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Construction to Be Continued

Russia expects the construction of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline to continue after election of Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan's new prime minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia expects the construction of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline to continue after election of Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan's new prime minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The objective reality is the fact that the project is mutually beneficial. In Pakistan, this is well known. Its implementation will give impetus to the Pakistani energy sector and help solve the problem of energy shortages in this country. It is also beneficial to us. Based on this, we expect that under the new government of Pakistan, work on this project will continue," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Russia Gas Government

Recent Stories

UK, EU coordinate over more Russian sanctions

UK, EU coordinate over more Russian sanctions

17 seconds ago
 Dismissing more moderate voices, Biden is Putin's ..

Dismissing more moderate voices, Biden is Putin's accuser-in-chief

19 seconds ago
 Shaheen Afridi soars into top 10 T20I bowlers in l ..

Shaheen Afridi soars into top 10 T20I bowlers in latest ICC Rankings

22 seconds ago
 Iran's National Oil Company Raises Crude Selling P ..

Iran's National Oil Company Raises Crude Selling Prices for Asia in May - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 1.7Bln People Exposed to Disruptions of Food, ..

Over 1.7Bln People Exposed to Disruptions of Food, Energy Amid Ukraine Conflict ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Continues Operational Presence in Luhansk, Done ..

UN Continues Operational Presence in Luhansk, Donetsk Amid Ukraine Conflict - Of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.