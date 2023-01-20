Moscow, Islamabad Reach Conceptual Agreements on Oil Supply to Pakistan - Russian Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Moscow and Islamabad have reached conceptual agreements on the supply of oil and oil products to Pakistan, Russian First Deputy Minister of Energy Sergey Mochalnikov said on Friday.

"Conceptual agreements on the supply of oil and oil products to Pakistan have been reached," Mochalnikov said at a plenary session of the intergovernmental commission of the two countries.