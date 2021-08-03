UrduPoint.com

Moscow Ready To Continue Dialogue On Afghanistan In Troika, Extended Troika Formats

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Moscow Ready to Continue Dialogue on Afghanistan in Troika, Extended Troika Formats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Moscow is ready to continue contacts on Afghanistan both in the format of Troika, comprised of Russia, China and the United States, and in the Extended Troika format with Pakistan's involvement, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats chief, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are ready to continue contacts on Afghanistan in the format of the Russia-China-US Troika and within the Extended Troika format with the participation of Pakistan," Tarabrin said.

Late last month, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik that Moscow is willing to host a new meeting of the Extended Troika with participation of Afghan government and opposition forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Moscow Russia China Washington Vladimir Putin United States Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing frui ..

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing fruits for Dubai

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

2 hours ago
 WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

12 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.