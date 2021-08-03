Moscow Ready to Continue Dialogue on Afghanistan in Troika, Extended Troika Formats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Moscow is ready to continue contacts on Afghanistan both in the format of Troika, comprised of Russia, China and the United States, and in the Extended Troika format with Pakistan's involvement, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats chief, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are ready to continue contacts on Afghanistan in the format of the Russia-China-US Troika and within the Extended Troika format with the participation of Pakistan," Tarabrin said.

Late last month, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik that Moscow is willing to host a new meeting of the Extended Troika with participation of Afghan government and opposition forces.