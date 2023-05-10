Moscow Says Closely Monitoring Situation in Pakistan After Arrest of Former Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan after the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and hopes that the situation in the country will normalize soon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Moscow is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan after the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and hopes that the situation in the country will normalize soon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a court in Pakistan has arrested Imran Khan, a former prime minister and the chairman of the country's opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for eight days in the corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.

"We are closely monitoring what is going on there, in this country (Pakistan), concerning the arrest on May 9 of former Prime Minister and leader of the largest opposition Movement for Justice party Imran Khan... We call on all parties to resolve their differences by peaceful means. We expect that mass protests in Pakistani cities will take place without serious clashes and the situation in the country will soon return to normal," Zakharova told a briefing.