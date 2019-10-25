UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Host Russia-US-China-Pakistan Consultations On Afghanistan On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Moscow to Host Russia-US-China-Pakistan Consultations on Afghanistan on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Moscow will host four-party consultations on the Afghan settlement between representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan on Friday.

US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will visit Moscow to discuss "shared interests in seeing the war in Afghanistan come to an end" with his Russian and Chinese counterparts, according to the Department of State.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani ambassador told Sputnik that the country's delegation to the Friday meeting would be led by Additional Foreign Secretary Muhemmed Aejaz, who oversees issues related to Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Moscow Russia China Visit United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

10 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

10 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

10 hours ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.