Moscow to Host Russia-US-China-Pakistan Talks on Afghanistan October 25 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Consultations on Afghanistan, in which special representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan will take part, will be held in Moscow on October 25, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special representative for Afghanistan and the director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The consultations will be held on October 25," Kabulov said, when asked whether the date had been set.