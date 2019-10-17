UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Host Russia-US-China-Pakistan Talks On Afghanistan October 25 - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:10 PM

Moscow to Host Russia-US-China-Pakistan Talks on Afghanistan October 25 - Foreign Ministry

Consultations on Afghanistan, in which special representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan will take part, will be held in Moscow on October 25, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special representative for Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Consultations on Afghanistan, in which special representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan will take part, will be held in Moscow on October 25, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special representative for Afghanistan and the director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The consultations will be held on October 25," Kabulov said, when asked whether the date had been set.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Moscow Russia China United States October Asia

Recent Stories

Pound sinks as key ally rejects Johnson Brexit pla ..

1 minute ago

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

1 minute ago

Justice Isa says President, PM have no right to su ..

23 minutes ago

Two matches to be played on Friday in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Palestinian Rams Car Into Israeli Border Patrol Ve ..

17 minutes ago

Brexit talks progressing but 'still not at goal': ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.