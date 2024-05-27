Mosin Naqvi Laid The Foundation Stone Of Housing Project For Police Martyrs Families.
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Monday laid the foundation stone of Mubeen Cottages Project for the families of martyrs of Islamabad Police.
Mohsin Naqvi's good initiative for the families of police martyrs resolved the long-standing issue of accommodation for the families of 64 martyrs of Islamabad Police after 43 years.
5 marle houses will be constructed in Chak Segu Rawalpindi's NPF sego forms for families of 64 martyrs.
Mohsin Naqvi distributed allotment letters of plots to the families of police martyrs.
He went to the seat of an elderly woman and gave her the allotment letter words of comfort.
It is our responsibility to take care of the families of martyrs, said Mohsin Naqvi adding this work is not a favor to the families of the martyrs. It was their right.
He said that this work cannot pay even a single drop of blood of martyrs.
IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed about the project to the minister and guests, MD National Police Foundation, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The families of RPO Rawalpindi and Shahada Police were present on the occasion
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubina Kayani expresses deep grief over death of Talat Hussain11 minutes ago
-
Sun aligns with Holy Kaaba in Makkah11 minutes ago
-
Heat wave conditions to prevail in Sindh11 minutes ago
-
No compromise on development projects: minister12 minutes ago
-
Ali Suleman Habib 3rd Engineering Excellence Award announced12 minutes ago
-
Disbursement of quarterly tranche (April-June) of Benazir Kafaalat continues12 minutes ago
-
Robbers kill citizen in snatching incident21 minutes ago
-
Advisory for growers of sweet potato21 minutes ago
-
CDA mobilizes to extinguish Margalla Hills' Saidpur village range’s fire21 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice22 minutes ago
-
Wasa directed for prompt response to complaints31 minutes ago
-
PRCS DIKhan conducts training session at Wensam College31 minutes ago