Mosin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of housing project for police martyrs families.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Monday laid the foundation stone of Mubeen Cottages Project for the families of martyrs of Islamabad Police.

Mohsin Naqvi's good initiative for the families of police martyrs resolved the long-standing issue of accommodation for the families of 64 martyrs of Islamabad Police after 43 years.

5 marle houses will be constructed in Chak Segu Rawalpindi's NPF sego forms for families of 64 martyrs.

Mohsin Naqvi distributed allotment letters of plots to the families of police martyrs.

He went to the seat of an elderly woman and gave her the allotment letter words of comfort.

It is our responsibility to take care of the families of martyrs, said Mohsin Naqvi adding this work is not a favor to the families of the martyrs. It was their right.

He said that this work cannot pay even a single drop of blood of martyrs.

IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed about the project to the minister and guests, MD National Police Foundation, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The families of RPO Rawalpindi and Shahada Police were present on the occasion