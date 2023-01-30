UrduPoint.com

Mosque Blast: PM In Peshawar; Urges People To Donate Blood For Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 06:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :As the rescue operation at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines's mosque continued following a bomb blast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reached here to get a briefing as well as inquire after those injured in the terrorist incident.

During the visit, the prime minister would be briefed in detail on all aspects of the tragic incident.

He was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Earlier, the prime minister, also the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, urged the party workers to donate blood to save lives of the injured people.

He said the people, students, and party workers with the O-Negative blood group should immediately reach the Lady Reading Hospital to play their part in saving human lives.

