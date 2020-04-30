Mosque opened at Sheikh Maltoon town

The district administration here Thursday opened a mosque situated in Sheikh Maltoon Model Town for worshipers that was sealed after a resident of the locality was tested positive for coronavirus

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration here Thursday opened a mosque situated in Sheikh Maltoon Model Town for worshipers that was sealed after a resident of the locality was tested positive for coronavirus.

The mosque was de-sealed after conducting chlorination and disinfection spray by Water and Sanitation Company. The disinfection was conducted under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner, Zain Ali Raza who afterwards inspected the whole area.

Meanwhile, the area citizenry was also been asked to monitor the situation and call the authorities in case of any emergency.