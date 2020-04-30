UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mosque Opened At Sheikh Maltoon Town

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:05 PM

Mosque opened at Sheikh Maltoon town

The district administration here Thursday opened a mosque situated in Sheikh Maltoon Model Town for worshipers that was sealed after a resident of the locality was tested positive for coronavirus

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration here Thursday opened a mosque situated in Sheikh Maltoon Model Town for worshipers that was sealed after a resident of the locality was tested positive for coronavirus.

The mosque was de-sealed after conducting chlorination and disinfection spray by Water and Sanitation Company. The disinfection was conducted under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner, Zain Ali Raza who afterwards inspected the whole area.

Meanwhile, the area citizenry was also been asked to monitor the situation and call the authorities in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Water Company Mosque Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

5 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

35 minutes ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

35 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects appeals of contractual emplo ..

11 seconds ago

Hot, humid weather likely on Friday

14 seconds ago

Russia Says Joint Project on Women's Rights Nurtur ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.