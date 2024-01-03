Open Menu

Mosque, Residential House Damaged In Fire Incident In Kulgam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 10:55 PM

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

A mosque and a residential house were damaged in a fire incident in Kulgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A mosque and a residential house were damaged in a fire incident in Kulgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an official told the media that a residential property caught fire in the Frisal area of the district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, destroying it.

He said the blaze soon spread damaging the rooftop of two-storey Jamia Masjid. It was brought under control after hours by firefighters and locals, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

