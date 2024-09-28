Mosque Staff In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Face Salary Crisis Amid Utility Disconnections
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Imams, Naib Imams, Muezzins, and caretakers of mosques in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Abbottabad, have not received their salaries for the past five months due to issues within the Department of Awqaf. This delay has resulted in the non-payment of utility bills, leading to disconnections of electricity and gas services.
Local sources claimed that the department has halted salaries for mosque staff, leaving many facing severe financial difficulties. The central mosque in Abbottabad had its gas meter removed last year due to millions in unpaid dues to the Sui Gas Department. Meanwhile, outstanding electricity bills could result in further disconnections, threatening services as winter approaches.
With the rising cost of living, the withholding of salaries has added to the distress of mosque staff and their families. Citizens have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Department's negligence and are calling on the Chief Minister, the provincial minister, and the Secretary of the Department of Awqaf to take immediate action to resolve the crisis.
As the situation develops, the local community remains hopeful for a swift resolution to ensure the continued operation of essential services in their mosques.
