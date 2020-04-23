Mosques admin asked to arrange private guards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer Faisalabad Capt (R) Sohail Chaudhry has asked the administrations of mosques across the district to arrange their private security guards in mosques especially during the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak.

CPO spokesman Amir Waheed said on Thursday that ulema had agreed with the government on 20-points for offering prayers especially Taraveeh during Ramazan. Therefore, mosques admin have been requested to act upon SOPs.

He said that CPO called a meeting of all police officers in Police Lines and directed them to ensure implementation of government instructions so that people could be saved from coronavirus.

In this connection, police officers have also been directed to hold meetings with admin of all mosques and persuade them for installation of security camera to make security of mosques foolproof.

Police spokesman further said that traffic police would also perform duties at important mosques in order to regulate vehicular traffic.

He said that police officers had also been directed by CPO to get assurance from mosque admin for implementation on 20-point SOPs during Ramazanul Mubarak while special attention would be focused on the control of crimes by improving security across the district during the holy month.

In this connection, special pickets would also be set up at important spots during Sehar and Iftaar while a crackdown would also be launched against gamblers during night hours.

Public gathering will be prohibited strictly and pillion riders would be locked behind bars.