Mosques Admins, People Should Jointly Enforce Anti-COVID Precautionary Measures: President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Mosques admins, people should jointly enforce anti-COVID precautionary measures: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that the anti-COVID 19 precautionary measures agreed between government and the clerics would have to be enforced collectively by the management of mosques and the people.

During his visit to different mosques of the Federal capital at Lehtrar Road to examine the implementation of the agreement, the president said the enforcement of the guidelines was crucial to prevent the disease.

The president visited Jamia Masjid Al Rehman Panj Garaan, Jamia Masjid Siddiq-e-Akbar Ghosia, Jamia Masjid Ghosia Alipur Farash and Jamia Masjid Muhammadia Madina Town.

